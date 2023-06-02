Delhi Police cop injured while trying to nab suspected robbers

A head constable of the Delhi Police was injured on Friday while he was trying to arrest two assailants whom he suspected to be involved in a robbery in the southwest area of the city, police said. A PCR call was made by head constable Naresh of Vasant Kunj South police station around 2 am regarding an encounter with the criminals near Aerocity National Highway-8, a senior police officer said. The staff spotted the movement of a suspicious car, suspected to have been used in a robbery, and started chasing it. During the chase, the vehicle came near Aerocity NH-8 picket where they signalled them to stop, the officer said. Naresh and his colleague head constables Vivek also tried to stop the vehicle but the occupant of the car opened fire at them, the officer said. Naresh tried to grab one of the occupants and in retaliation, Vivek, who was standing on the other side of the car, opened fire towards the assailants, the officer said, adding the driver tried to escape from the spot and rashly drove off the vehicle, hitting the barricade. Naresh sustained injuries in the scuffle with one of the occupants and later found that his pistol was missing, police said. The head constable was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment and he is stable, they said.

A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the IPC and the Arms Act is being registered, they said. Further investigation is underway to nab the accused persons, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)