Left Menu

Court must not act mechanically under section 319 of CrPC to summon accused: SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 15:55 IST
Court must not act mechanically under section 319 of CrPC to summon accused: SC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court said on Friday a court must not act mechanically under section 319 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to summon an accused merely on the ground that some evidence has come on record.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Pankaj Mithal made the observation while dismissing an appeal filed by a man challenging a summoning order in a case lodged under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

''A court must not act mechanically merely on the ground that some evidence has come on record implicating the person sought to be summoned; its satisfaction preceding the order thereunder must be more than prima facie as formed at the stage of a charge being framed and short of satisfaction to an extent that the evidence, if unrebutted, would lead to conviction,'' the bench said.

The top court said section 319 CrPC, which envisages discretionary power, empowers the court holding trial to proceed against any person not shown or mentioned as an accused, if it appears from the evidence that such person has committed a crime.

''Therefore, what is essential for exercise of the power under section 319, CrPC is that the evidence on record must show the involvement of a person in the commission of a crime,'' it said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Jitendra Nath Misra challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court.

An FIR was registered by Khalilabad Police Station in Sant Kabir Nagar district under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and certain sections of the SC/ST Act.

As per the complaint, Mishra, his brother Dharmendra and an unknown person assaulted and abused the complainant and his wife.

The Special Court constituted under the 1989 Act took cognisance of the offence and framed charges against Dharmendra and the trial commenced.

The court later summoned the appellant for trial along with Dharmendra.

The top court said both the complainant and his wife, while testifying before the court, described the manner of assault inflicted by Dharmendra and the appellant, and the utterances made by the two brothers, and there appears to be no contradiction at all.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023