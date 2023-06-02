U.S., China defense chiefs shake hands in Singapore, but no "substantive exchange"

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin shook hands with China's Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu on the sidelines of a security summit in Singapore but the two did not have a "substantive exchange," the Pentagon said on Friday. In a statement, the Pentagon said the two spoke only briefly.

"The Department believes in maintaining open lines of military-to-military communication with the PRC — and will continue to seek meaningful military-to-military discussions at multiple levels to responsibly manage the relationship," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said. China earlier declined a formal meeting with Austin during the Shangri-La security summit taking place over the next few days.

