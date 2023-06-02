Left Menu

UP: 1 held, another arrested for hiding identity to befriend women

A man was arrested and another was booked for allegedly hiding their identities to befriend women in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.According to a complaint filed by a 24-year-old woman, a man named Abid, who had initially introduced himself as Ankit, befriended her and established physical relations with her on the premise that he would marry her.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 02-06-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 23:27 IST
UP: 1 held, another arrested for hiding identity to befriend women
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested and another was booked for allegedly hiding their identities to befriend women in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

According to a complaint filed by a 24-year-old woman, a man named Abid, who had initially introduced himself as Ankit, befriended her and established physical relations with her on the premise that he would marry her. Later, he started blackmailing her for marrying him by threatening to upload her private videos on the internet, she claimed, adding that in the following days, she was forcibly converted, force-fed meat and compelled to establish illicit relations with the man's father.

The complainant further alleged to have been beaten up and imprisoned by the youth's family members. She moved to the police after managing to escape from their clutches.

City Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Bhati said taking cognisance of the complaint, a case has been registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act along with other sections.

Investigations are on and whatever facts emerge, legal action will be taken on its basis, he said. In the second case, a 20-year-old student alleged that a man named Aalim, who had initially introduced himself as Anand, established intimate relations with her on the promise of marrying her.

SP (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal said the accused married the student in a temple and when she became pregnant he allegedly got her abortion done. The student then filed a case in Devarnia police station in which she alleged that a young man initiated a love affair with her by hiding his identity. He then pressurised her to convert.

The woman further alleged that the man had also filmed her and was threatening to kill her.

Agarwal said the 25-year-old accused has been arrested by the police on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
2
Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services CRMs

Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services C...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Formula 1: A look at current constructor standings ahead of Barcelona GP 2023

Formula 1: A look at current constructor standings ahead of Barcelona GP 202...

 Barcelona

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023