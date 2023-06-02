Left Menu

One arrested for cheating by promising to get govt job

A man has been arrested in Latur city of Maharashtra for allegedly duping a person of Rs 3 lakh by promising to get him a job in the office of the Superintendent of Police, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 02-06-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 23:27 IST
A man has been arrested in Latur city of Maharashtra for allegedly duping a person of Rs 3 lakh by promising to get him a job in the office of the Superintendent of Police, an official said on Friday. The complainant and accused are residents of the same village in Parbhani district, he said.

As per the complainant, the accused told him that there were vacancies for the clerk's post in the SP office and took money from him. But no job materialised.

A case of cheating was registered on Thursday at Shivajinagar police station and the accused was arrested, the police official said, adding that further probe was on.

