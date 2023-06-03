One held, another booked for hiding identity to befriend women in UP

A man has been arrested and another booked for allegedly hiding their identities to befriend women in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

According to a complaint filed by a 24-year-old woman, a man named Abid, who had initially introduced himself as Ankit, befriended her and established physical relations on the premise that he would marry her. Later, he started blackmailing her for marrying him by threatening to upload her private videos on the Internet, she claimed, adding that in the following days, she was forcibly converted, force-fed meat and compelled to establish illicit relations with the man's father.

The complainant further alleged to have been beaten up and imprisoned by the youth's family members. She moved to the police after managing to escape.

City Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Bhati on Friday said taking cognisance of the complaint, a case has been registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act along with other sections.

Investigations are on and whatever facts emerge, legal action will be taken on its basis, he said. In the second case, a 20-year-old student alleged that a man named Aalim, who had initially introduced himself as Anand, established intimate relations with her on the promise of marrying her.

SP (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal said the accused married the student in a temple and when she became pregnant he allegedly got her abortion done. The student then filed a case in Devarnia police station in which she alleged that a young man initiated a love affair with her by hiding his identity. He then pressured her to convert.

The woman further alleged that the man had also filmed her and was threatening to kill her.

Agarwal said the 25-year-old accused was arrested on Friday.

