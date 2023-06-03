Left Menu

Two Israeli soldiers killed in earlier security incident at Egypt border -Israeli military

The Israeli military said two of its soldiers were killed in a security incident that occurred at the southern border with Egypt earlier on Saturday. "This morning, a security incident occurred in the area of the Paran Regional Brigade. Two IDF soldiers, a man and a woman, were killed by live fire adjacent to the border. The incident is under review.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 16:11 IST
Two Israeli soldiers killed in earlier security incident at Egypt border -Israeli military
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Israeli military said two of its soldiers were killed in a security incident that occurred at the southern border with Egypt earlier on Saturday.

"This morning, a security incident occurred in the area of the Paran Regional Brigade. Two IDF soldiers, a man and a woman, were killed by live fire adjacent to the border. The incident is under review. The IDF is conducting searches in the area," the military said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023