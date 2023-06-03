Mephedrone seized in Mumbra area near Mumbai, woman held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 130 grams of banned drug mephedrone from Mumbra area near here and arrested a 47-year-old woman, an official said on Saturday. The woman was part of an inter-state drug smuggling racket and a prime suspect in multiple cases registered by the Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB this year, he said.

She was arrested on Friday following extensive surveillance, the NCB official added.

She was allegedly a ''supply point'' for different peddler syndicates and had come on the agency's radar following the seizure of 1.17 kg of charas in March this year along with huge amounts of cash and gold. It had led to the arrest of two persons including an alleged supplier with a seizure of 20.5 kg of ganja last month. One of them was a key associate of the woman, the official said.

She was in the drug business for about ten years and had established contacts with many interstate traffickers, he said, adding that probe was on.

