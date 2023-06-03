Criminal escapes from police custody in Rajouri, nabbed
A notorious criminal who escaped from police custody in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir was re-arrested on Saturday, officials said.
Sikander Ahmed was arrested by the Punjab Police in a case of narcotics smuggling.
He was in the custody of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Nowshera in connection with probe into some other cases when he fled Friday morning.
Following his escape, the officials added, a massive manhunt was launched. He was nabbed from a forested area in Gagrote village of Nowshera.
Officials said the accused is a notorious narcotics peddler and is believed to be a kingpin of cross-border smuggling.
He was earlier arrested with a huge consignment of narcotics.
