2 held for murder of mother-daughter duo in Delhi

Two men were arrested in connection with the murder of a 64-year-old woman and her daughter in Krishna Nagar here, police said on Saturday.

Highly decomposed bodies of Rajrani Lal, a retired All India Radio official, and her daughter Ginni Karar (30) bearing injury marks were found inside their flat on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Ankit Singh Rajput and Kishan, they said, adding that both are music and English teachers.

According to police, the accused hatched a plan to kill the women thinking they would find a lot of cash in the house. They bought the knife used in the crime from Laxmi Nagar area, they said.

After killing the duo, the accused tried to transfer Rs 50 lakh from the account of the elderly woman through her mobile phone but could not succeed, a senior police officer said.

The elderly women's daughter was autistic and had some properties registered in her name. She had two elder siblings who are married and stay in Delhi, but the siblings did not share good relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)