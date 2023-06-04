Left Menu

Two killed, 11 injured in separate road accidents in UP

The deceased was identified as Mahesh Srivastava 47, police said, adding he was returning from duty when the incident occurred.The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.In another accident, a woman was killed and 11, including three children, were injured when their vehicle overturned on Deoria turn in the Dehat area of Balrampur on Sunday, police said.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 04-06-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 14:26 IST
Two killed, 11 injured in separate road accidents in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and 11 others injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia and Balrampur districts, police said on Sunday. A clerk of the commercial tax department was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding tractor in Alavpur village in the Sukhpura area of Ballia Saturday night, they said. The deceased was identified as Mahesh Srivastava (47), police said, adding he was returning from duty when the incident occurred.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

In another accident, a woman was killed and 11, including three children, were injured when their vehicle overturned on Deoria turn in the Dehat area of Balrampur on Sunday, police said. The incident took place they were doing to a 'dargah' (shrine) in Bahraich.

Razia (45) died on the spot, police said. Among those injured, the condition of two is stated to be critical, they said.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023