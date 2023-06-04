Two killed, 11 injured in separate road accidents in UP

Two persons were killed and 11 others injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia and Balrampur districts, police said on Sunday. A clerk of the commercial tax department was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding tractor in Alavpur village in the Sukhpura area of Ballia Saturday night, they said. The deceased was identified as Mahesh Srivastava (47), police said, adding he was returning from duty when the incident occurred.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

In another accident, a woman was killed and 11, including three children, were injured when their vehicle overturned on Deoria turn in the Dehat area of Balrampur on Sunday, police said. The incident took place they were doing to a 'dargah' (shrine) in Bahraich.

Razia (45) died on the spot, police said. Among those injured, the condition of two is stated to be critical, they said.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

