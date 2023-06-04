2 minor girls die of snakebite in UP's Sonbhadra

Two minor girls were killed after being bitten by a snake in a village in Obra area here, police said on Sunday.

Rita (4) and Sita (7) were bitten by a snake while they were asleep on Saturday night in Baripur village, SHO Avinash Kumar Singh said.

They were rushed to the community health centre, where they died, he said

