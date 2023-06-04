4 Pakistan Army soldiers killed in accident in PoK

At least four soldiers were killed on Sunday when their truck fell into a ravine in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The accident was reported from the Changan area in the Neelum Valley, when the cargo truck was moving from Batrasi to Mandkaro.

Local police told the media that the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a deep gorge.

Armed forces personnel and civil rescue teams reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation after getting the news of the accident. Later, they retrieved the bodies of the soldiers and shifted them to a nearby hospital.

The mountainous region is known for traffic accidents. Last year, nine soldiers died when their truck plunged into a ravine in Bagh district.

