Russian governor says he is ready to meet group keeping soldiers captive

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Sunday that he was willing to meet a pro-Ukraine group of Russian fighters keeping two Russian soldiers captive. The group said earlier it was willing to exchange the soldiers in exchange for a meeting with the governor. "Most likely they killed them, as hard as it is for me to say.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 19:57 IST
"Most likely they killed them, as hard as it is for me to say. But if they are alive, from 5-6 p.m - Shebekino checkpoint. I guarantee safety," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

