Left Menu

UP village head's wife injured after explosive substance hurled at house

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 04-06-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 20:53 IST
UP village head's wife injured after explosive substance hurled at house
  • Country:
  • India

The wife of a village head was injured allegedly after an explosive substance was hurled at their house in Veerapur village in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday. While the village head has alleged that a crude bomb was thrown at his house, police have claimed that the explosive was merely a fire cracker.

According to officials, Insaf Ali, head of Veerapur village under the Durgaganj police station area of the district, and his wife Sufia Begum (48) were sleeping in the courtyard of their house on Saturday night when something fell on her and exploded.

A police team rushed to the spot in the night and took Sufia to hospital.

Durgaganj Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Dubey said last midnight someone threw a firecracker, which fell directly on Sufia Begum and burst with a loud sound, injuring her hands and legs.

He said a case has been registered against the unknown in the matter and an investigation is being done from every aspect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
3
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023