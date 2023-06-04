Uncle shoots nephew in shoulder 'accidently' in Jammu's Rajouri district
A 21-year-old youth was injured allegedly in accidental fire in Jammu's Rajouri district on Sunday evening, a senior police officer said. The incident happened in Lower Dhangri village under Rajouri Police Station jurisdiction. According to police, a Village Defence Committee member accidently shot at Sunil Kumar, a resident of Dhangri, wounding him in his shoulder.
Kumar was taken to GMC Hospital in Rajouri where he is under treatment and is out of danger, they said.
The weapon has been confiscated from the accused, who is an uncle of the victim, and the matter is being probed, they said.
