UP: 7 feared drowned in Ganga

Seven persons are feared drowned while bathing in the river Ganga at two different ghats in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday. Similarly, in another incident, five people drowned while bathing in Triveni Sangam under the Daraganj police station area.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 04-06-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 23:59 IST
Seven persons are feared drowned while bathing in the river Ganga at two different ghats in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Karchhana Ajit Singh Chauhan said Sanket Prajapati (14) and Mandeep (16), who had gone to bathe in the river at Diha Ghat under the Karchhana police station area on Sunday, ventured into deep waters and are feared drowned. Similarly, in another incident, five people drowned while bathing in Triveni Sangam under the Daraganj police station area. ACP Jhansi Chirag Jain said some people, who were bathing in Sangam this evening, were swept by a strong current and are feared drowned.

They have been identified as Sumit, Vishal, Maheshwar, Utkarsha and Abhishek.

Police officials said that divers have been pressed in to search for those feared drowned in the Ganga.

