Loud boom shakes Washington D.C.; fire department reports no incidents
Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 01:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 01:09 IST
Washington D.C.'s fire department said on Sunday it had no reports of any incident after residents of the U.S. capital reported hearing a loud boom across a wide area.
"We have no active incidents," a spokesperson for the fire department said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
