U.S. officials say no security threat after Washington residents report loud boom

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 01:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 01:17 IST
Residents of Washington D.C. reported hearing a loud boom across a wide area on Sunday but fire department and homeland security officials said they had no reports of any incidents.

"We have no active incidents," a spokesperson for the fire department said. "There is no threat at this time," the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management said on Twitter.

Residents of the U.S. capital flocked to Twitter to report hearing a loud boom they said shook the ground and to ask if anyone had any information on what it was. A Reuters journalist was among those who heard it.

