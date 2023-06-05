Left Menu

Woman dies by suicide in Haryana

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 05-06-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 13:50 IST
A 25-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by hanging herself in Ambala Cantonment here, police said on Monday.

She has been identified as Mono Rani, they said, adding the woman, along with her husband, was living in a rented house for the past few years.

Police said the reason behind the woman taking the extreme step is under investigation.

The body was taken into custody and kept it in the mortuary of the civil hospital for post-mortem, they said.

According to the police, Mono hanged herself after putting a noose in the ceiling of the fan with a piece of cloth around 9 pm on Sunday.

When Mono's sister, who is living in the neighborhood, came to her house for some work, she saw her sister's body hanging, they said. She informed the family members as well as the police about the incident.

Investigating officer in the case, assistant sub inspector of police Raghubir, said when the police reached the spot, the body was taken down and kept on the bed by the family.

The family members are being questioned in this regard, he said.

Mono's husband works at a sport goods shop here and her parents live in Uttar Pradesh, the police officer said.

