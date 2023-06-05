Left Menu

Maha: Chairman and secretary of housing society in Thane booked for Rs 95 lakh fraud

A case of cheating has been registered against the chairman and the secretary of a housing society in Thane city of Maharashtra for alleged misappropriation and swindling of funds worth more than Rs 95 lakh, police said on Monday.The case was registered after the audit of the accounts of the residential society, located on Godbunder Road, was conducted by the government auditor.The audit found several irregularities for the period between 2019 and 2022.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-06-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 16:25 IST
A case of cheating has been registered against the chairman and the secretary of a housing society in Thane city of Maharashtra for alleged misappropriation and swindling of funds worth more than Rs 95 lakh, police said on Monday.

The case was registered after the audit of the accounts of the residential society, located on Godbunder Road, was conducted by the government auditor.

''The audit found several irregularities for the period between 2019 and 2022. In some instances, the society fund was spent without the approval of the general body. The accused duo had allegedly made the online payment without permission,'' a police official said quoting the complaint.

A case was registered under sections 406 (Criminal breach of trust), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant or by banker, merchant or agent.) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code against the society chairman and the secretary.

No arrest is made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

