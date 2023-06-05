Russia says it sees 'no prospects' for further grain deal renewal
Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 16:30 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it saw no prospects for extending the Black Sea grain export deal, which is set to expire in mid-July, Russian news agencies reported.
TASS news agency quoted the foreign ministry as saying that it was continuing consultations with the United Nations over the deal, and that ship inspections had resumed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement