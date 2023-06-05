Left Menu

Russia says it holds back Ukrainian attacks in southern Donetsk region

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 19:26 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that it was holding back attacks by Ukrainian forces in the south of the Donetsk region, near the settlements of Novodonetske and Oktyabrske.

"The enemy offensive is successfully being held back by the actions of the units, artillery fire and air strikes of the Eastern Group of Forces," the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

