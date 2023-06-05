Delhi excise 'scam': Court seeks CBI's response on plea seeking cancellation of LOC

A court here on Monday sought CBI's response to an application filed by an approver in the alleged Delhi excise scam case seeking withdrawal of the Look Out Circular against him, asking how can an LOC continue even after the accused has been pardoned.

Special Judge M K Nagpal pulled up the CBI while hearing an application filed by accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora.

''Under which provision LOC can be continued?... You better withdraw it. If the court passes an order, it will pass it with stricture,'' the judge told the CBI counsel.

The counsel submitted the LOC continued to exist to ensure Arora's presence in the country.

The court then asked the investigating officer and the advocate to furnish the guidelines governing issuance and withdrawal of LOCs.

The court will further hear the matter on June 8.

In his application, Arora said he is scheduled to travel to the Netherlands on June 15.

The court had on November 16 last year allowed CBI's plea to make Arora, an alleged close aide to former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, an approver in the case and pardoned him.

Sisodia is currently in judicial custody in the excise policy cases registered by the CBI and ED.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)