Youth employment roadshow in North West successful concluded

Scores of people descended on Setlagole Thusong Centre to access some of the services offered by government.

05-06-2023
Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Employment and Labour in the North West says it has concluded a successful youth employment roadshow in that province.

The department, in partnership with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), Harambee, SA Youth, Youth Employment Service and other government departments, offered a number of services to the youth in Ratlou Local Municipality on Friday, 2 June.

Scores of people descended on Setlagole Thusong Centre to access some of the services offered by government.

The department's Public Employment Services (PES) Director in the North West, Silindile Nkiwane, said the department provided assistance through its various programmes, such as the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), employment counselling, registration of employment seekers on the department's Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA), and the Compensation Fund (CF).

In her address to the youth, Nkiwane said: “I believe that I am talking to people who can become game changers, people who are going to change the narrative of their lives.

"You may have a bad background but now the ball is in your court as to what do you do with this wealth of information that you are getting.

“Keep fighting and claiming what belongs to you by capacitating yourself." 

The youth roadshow has been visiting various parts of the country in different provinces since last year.

This initiative has also seen a number of young people who are direct beneficiaries of the Department of Employment and Labour's ESSA programme.

ESSA is available to all South African citizens at no cost. Both employers and work seekers can register on the online portal found on the department's website, www.labour.gov.za. Alternatively, they can visit any of the department's offices to be assisted.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

