Ukraine says Russia still violating terms of Black Sea grain deal

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 20:43 IST
Ukraine's restoration ministry said on Monday Russia had resumed the registration of ships under a deal allowing safe Black Sea grain exports but was violating the terms by not inspecting vessels in the right order. It said in a statement that Russia had registered two vessels that declared their participation in the deal the same day, adding: "This goes against accepted vessel inspection rules which require that those that are longest-standing are inspected first."

Russia's TASS news agency had earlier on Monday reported that and ship inspections had resumed.

