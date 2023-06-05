Ukraine says Russia still violating terms of Black Sea grain deal

Ukraine's restoration ministry said on Monday Russia had resumed the registration of ships under a deal allowing safe Black Sea grain exports but was violating the terms by not inspecting vessels in the right order. It said in a statement that Russia had registered two vessels that declared their participation in the deal the same day, adding: "This goes against accepted vessel inspection rules which require that those that are longest-standing are inspected first."

Russia's TASS news agency had earlier on Monday reported that and ship inspections had resumed.

