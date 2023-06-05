Chhattisgarh: Naxalite carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty arrested in Sukma

A Naxalite, who was allegedly involved in more than 24 incidents of violence and had Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, was arrested by the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, an official said.

Sodi Deva alias Sunil was apprehended near the forest of Surpanguda village under Jagargunda police station limits by a joint team of 201st battalion of the CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit and the district force, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavhan said. Deva, who was active as militia platoon command-in-chief of Maoists in Surpanguda area, had been with the outlawed outfit since the last 12 years, he said.

He was allegedly involved in more than 24 incidents of violence in Chintalnar and Jagargunda areas of Sukma, the official said, adding that he was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

Deva was allegedly involved in the ambush on a patrolling team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police near Kunded village on February 25 this year, in which three security personnel were killed, and he had also allegedly killed two villagers in 2021 in Jagargunda area, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)