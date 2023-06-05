West Bengal celebrates World Environment Day

Seeds were distributed, saplings were planted, quiz contests were held, and various initiatives were announced by the government as West Bengal on Monday celebrated World Environment Day.

Hundreds of school children attended an event at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town where Environment Minister Manas Bhuniya was present.

''The earth is no less than our mother. If we use plastics indiscriminately, there will be rampant pollution, which will be tantamount to assaulting our mother,'' Bhuniya told the gathering.

He asked the student to report industrial pollution through the 'Paribesh' app of the government.

''We will reward the informer if the report is found to be true, and also keep his identity secret,'' he said.

The state Forest Department organised a programme at New Town Harinalaya where Forest Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick stressed on the need to save greenery.

Mallick planted saplings of neem at the event.

He said the government has already planted 1.54 crore mangrove saplings in the Sunderbans, and would continue the drive.

At the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM), a quiz contest was held and a film was screened on environmental protection.

An awareness programme on the unique celestial event -- 'Zero Shadow Day' -- was also held. Seeds were also distributed among school children.

Noted astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said the city witnessed the 'Zero Shadow' moment at 11.34 am.

An art installation was created from plastic waste near Nicco Park in Salt Lake to spread awareness about plastic pollution. A large number of people participated in the event, organised by an NGO.

A smart bin was installed at the campus of St Xavier's College in Park Street for the collection of used plastic bottles.

''The bin has a sensor that will notify the data management centre when the number of discarded plastic bottles reach the threshold limit, ensuring optimised collection, '' said a spokesperson of R-Pet, which is behind the initiative.

