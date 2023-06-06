Abu Dhabi civil defense dealing with fire in Mussafah Industrial area -police
Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2023 01:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 01:13 IST
Abu Dhabi police and civil defense are dealing with a fire that broke out at a warehouse in the Mussafah industrial area, Abu Dhabi Police said on Twitter late on Monday.
"The relevant authorities have begun work and emphasise the importance of seeking information from official sources," the police said.
No further details were available.
