Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Light plane that sparked scare lost contact soon after takeoff -NTSB

Air traffic controllers lost contact shortly after takeoff with the pilot of a light plane that caused a security scare on Sunday when it flew over heavily restricted airspace near Washington, authorities said on Monday. Four people including the pilot of the Cessna Citation 560 were killed in the crash, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. The Department of Defense scrambled F-16 fighter jets, which created a sonic boom over the U.S. capital as they pursued the Cessna.

Oklahoma approves first publicly funded Catholic school in US

An Oklahoma school board on Monday approved the Catholic Church's application to create the first taxpayer-funded religious charter school in the U.S. Opponents of the school have vowed a legal challenge which promises to be a long court battle testing the U.S. Constitution's concept of separation of church and state.

Texas seeks to bolster $1.8 billion fraud claim against Planned Parenthood

Texas and an anonymous anti-abortion activist made a joint court filing over the weekend, urging a federal judge to decide a $1.8 billion fraud lawsuit they brought against Planned Parenthood in their favor, saying a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling strengthened the case. The lawsuit, before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, had been on hold awaiting the Supreme Court's decision Friday, which gave a boost to whistleblower lawsuits accusing health care providers and others of defrauding the government.

Norfolk Southern says East Palestine residents' suit barred by US law

Norfolk Southern Corp has asked a U.S. judge to toss a proposed class action lawsuit it is facing over a February train derailment that led to a toxic chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, arguing the claims are "threadbare" and barred by federal law. The railroad company told a federal court in Youngstown, Ohio that the consolidated complaint filed last month on behalf of roughly 500,000 area residents, businesses and property owners relies on "vague and conclusory allegations" that it acted improperly, leading to the crash.

Musk hosts Twitter event for anti-vaxx Democratic candidate RFK Jr.

Elon Musk on Monday hosted Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the anti-vaccine activist and long-shot Democratic presidential hopeful, in his second Twitter Spaces event for a 2024 White House candidate. But unlike Republican Ron DeSantis's glitch-plagued campaign launch on Twitter in May, the live audio chat with Kennedy was broadcast without major technological problems. Their 2.5-hour conversation had an audience of over 64,000 at some points.

Analysis-Can Biden's handshake to a gunfight strategy fix what ails the US?

The deal to end the United States' debt limit standoff was classic Joe Biden politics: eke out a narrow compromise from an ugly beginning and declare victory. It has deeper meaning as well.

Former VP Mike Pence officially enters 2024 Republican presidential race

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Monday declared himself a candidate in the 2024 Republican race for the White House, setting up a fight against former President Donald Trump.

Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia

The United States scrambled F-16 fighter jets in a supersonic chase of a light aircraft with an unresponsive pilot that violated airspace around Washington D.C. and later crashed into the mountains of Virginia, officials said. No survivors were found at the crash site, Virginia state police said.

Second flight arrives in Sacramento carrying migrants with Florida documents

A flight carrying about 20 migrants landed in Sacramento, California, on Monday as state authorities investigated the role Florida had played in transporting them from Texas via New Mexico, according to the California attorney general's office and news reports. The migrants carried documents that indicated their transportation involved the state of Florida, the California attorney general's office said. More than a dozen migrants who arrived on Friday carried similar documentation, the office said.

Trump lawyers visit U.S. Justice Department amid documents probe

Three lawyers for former President Donald Trump left the U.S. Department of Justice Monday amid reports that federal prosecutors are wrapping up an investigation into whether he mishandled classified documents. The three lawyers - Lindsey Halligan, John Rowley and James Trusty - declined to answer questions as they left the building in Washington.

