Nepal PM underlines need for cultivating fruitful connections among BIMSTEC nations

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has emphasised the importance of regional cooperation for meeting the aspirations of about 1.6 billion people in the BIMSTEC region.

In a statement marking the 26th anniversary of the Bay of Bengal Initiatives for Multi-Sectoral and Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), he also underscored "the need to overcoming the adverse impacts of pandemics like Covid-19, financial hardships, supply chain disruptions, and climate risks to transform the regional potentials into reality''. ''The Prime Minister has also expressed his desire to work with all member-states for cultivating fruitful connections among the peoples of the region,'' according to the statement issued by the Foreign Ministry. As an active member of BIMSTEC, Nepal has led the people-to-people contact sector in the BIMSTEC cooperation, it noted. Similarly, in a separate message, Foreign Minister NP Saud has ''highlighted the potentials of BIMSTEC with abundant natural resources; rich cultural heritage; huge markets and rich destinations for tourism as well as trade and investment opportunities for economic growth and development''. The foreign minister called for the ''transformation of potentials of the region into reality and produce results for achieving regional peace and prosperity'', according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

