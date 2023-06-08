Left Menu

NCLT issues notice to Go First resolution professional on Delhivery plea, asks to file reply in two weeks

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 21:32 IST
NCLT issues notice to Go First resolution professional on Delhivery plea, asks to file reply in two weeks

Insolvency tribunal NCLT on Thursday issued a notice to the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of crisis-hit airlines Go First over a plea filed by supply chain company Delhivery.

In its plea, Delhivery had alleged Go First's insolvency process as a sham and said the airline took payments of Rs 57 lakh from Delhivery on May 2, the day it filed for insolvency.

The airline took payments despite knowing that it was filing for voluntary insolvency before NCLT, Delhivery said.

A two-member bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) directed the IRP to file a reply within two weeks and listed the matter on July 24 for the next hearing.

Go First is presently going through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). The NCLT on May 10 admitted the plea of Go First to initiate voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings and appointed Abhilash Lal of Alvarez & Marsal as IRP of the airline.

Delhivery has requested the tribunal to allow it as an intervener in the company petition and its lawyers contended that the initiation of CIRP was ''fraudulent and malicious''.

Earlier this week, NCLT on Monday directed the IRP of Go First to file a reply within one week over the petitions filed by three lessors -- BOC Aviation (Ireland), Jackson Square Aviation Ireland and Engine Lease Finance BV -- seeking possession of their aircraft and engines.

The lessors contended that they had terminated their lease before the airline's insolvency plea was admitted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023