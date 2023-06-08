UP: Principal secretary of home dept reviews law-and-order situation in state

Principal Secretary of the Home Department Sanjay Prasad Thursday directed all district police chiefs of Uttar Pradesh to ensure that all security equipment in court premises are fully functional and trained personnel are deployed there.

Reviewing the law-and-order situation in the state a day after gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was shot dead on the premises of a Lucknow court, he said proper security arrangements should be ensured in subordinate courts following prescribed standards.

''CCTV cameras have been installed for security in court premises,'' Prasad said and asserted the state government was following a zero-tolerance policy towards criminal activities.

Police commissioners and superintendents of police should ensure that all the security equipment in court premises are fully functional and trained police personnel are deployed there. Arrangement of entry passes should be strictly followed, he said.

Prasad said, ''The Interstate Intelligence Group should be active in providing information about criminal activities. Those involved in heinous crimes should be punished in the least possible time through effective pleading in courts.'' The jail manual should be strictly followed and the security arrangement at all facilities, including bus stands, railway stations and airports should be further strengthened, he added.

