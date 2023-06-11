UP man held, another detained for sodomising friend, filming act

Left Menu

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 11-06-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 17:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested while another was detained for allegedly sodomising their friend and filming the incident in the city area here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Wednesday when three friends consumed liquor after which one of them named Mahant sodomised the other while the second friend named Virendra Maurya shot the act, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bhuvneshwar Kumar Pandey said. While Mahant has been arrested, Maurya has been detained and his mobile has been seized by the police, he said. After the incident, the victim fell unconscious and the accused managed to flee from the spot. He was rushed to a hospital and is presently undergoing treatment, the official said. The three friends are aged between 24 to 27, police said, adding that a detailed probe into the matter is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

