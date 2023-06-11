Left Menu

Two men killed as motorcycle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 11-06-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 17:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two men were killed when their motorcycle fell into a deep gorge near Syana Chatti on the Yamunotri National Highway on Sunday, officials said. District Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal said the two men were rushed to Barkot Community Health Centre where Kuldip Singh Rana (35) died during treatment.

Sohan Singh Chauhan (40) succumbed to his injuries at Damta while being taken to a better medical facility, he said.

