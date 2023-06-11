Police Scotland arrest 52-year-old woman as part of SNP funding investigation
Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 19:08 IST
Police Scotland said on Sunday a 52-year-old woman had been arrested as a suspect in connection with an investigation into the Scottish National Party's funding.
The woman was in custody and was being questioned, Police Scotland said in a statement on Twitter.
