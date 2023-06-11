Three dead in Russian shelling of evacuation boat in flooded south - Ukraine

Three people were killed on Sunday and 10 were wounded when Russian forces shelled a boat carrying evacuees from flooded occupied territory to the Ukrainian-controlled city of Kherson, the regional governor said.

The area has been stricken by catastrophic flooding after the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam which Kyiv and Moscow have accused other of deliberately blowing up.

