Russia and Ukraine announce return of prisoners

Russia and Ukraine announced simultaneously on Sunday the return of nearly 100 soldiers from each side.

Russia's Defence Ministry, quoted by the Tass news agency, said 94 Russians in Ukrainian captivity had been released and would be taken to a medical institution to be examined.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, said 95 Ukrainian service members had been returned, including some wounded.

