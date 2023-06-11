Woman held for stabbing boyfriend in southeast Delhi
A 35-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her live-in-partner following a quarrel in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh area, police said on Sunday.
Samuel Resu, a resident of Nagaland, was injured in the attack but his condition is stated to be stable, they said.
On Saturday, information was received at Kishangarh police station from Safdarjung Hospital that a man with a stab wound on chest was admitted to the facility, a senior police officer said.
Investigation revealed that Resu and his girlfriend had a quarrel over some issue and she attacked him with a knife, he said, adding they both lived together.
The woman was arrested and the knife used in the commission of crime seized, police said.
A case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and further investigation taken up, they said.
