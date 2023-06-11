Pakistani drone recovered in Punjab's Tarn Taran

A Pakistani drone was recovered by a joint team of the BSF and the Punjab Police from a field in Tarn Taran district, an official said on Sunday.

The search operation in the Rajoke village was conducted on a specific input, the senior BSF official said.

The drone was found in a completely broken condition and a string for carrying a payload was also attached to it, said the official.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was a quadcopter of DJI Matrice 300 RTK series.

''Yet another Pakistani drone was recovered by joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police,'' said the BSF official.

