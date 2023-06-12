Pakistani drone recovered in Punjab's Amritsar district
A Pakistani drone was recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF) on the outskirts of a village in Punjab's Amritsar district on Monday, an official said.
The BSF, acting on specific information, carried out a search operation around 7:20 am and found the broken unmanned aerial vehicle near a gurdwara in Shaidpur Kalan village, the official said. It was a quadcopter of the DJI Matrice 300 RTK series. On June 11, the BSF and the Punjab Police had recovered a Pakistani drone from a field in Tarn Taran district.
