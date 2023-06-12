Woman agriculture supervisor commits suicide in Kota

A 29-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence here, police said on Monday.

The woman was identified as Meera Kumari Meghwal, a resident of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district. She was posted as an agriculture supervisor at Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Kheda Rasulpura here, they said.

On Sunday evening, Meghwal did not come out of her government quarter at Krishi Vigyan Kendra under Kaithun police station area. When her neighbours looked inside her quarter, they saw her hanging from the ceiling fan, Station House Officer (SHO) Mahendra Maru said.

The body was handed over to her family members on Monday morning after post-mortem examination, he said.

The reason behind her extreme step is not yet known. No suicide note was recovered from her residence, Maru said.

A case has been lodged in the matter and an investigation is underway, he said.

The woman's father, Om Prakash, told reporters that he last spoke to his daughter on Sunday afternoon and she told him that she was not adjusting well in her job and wanted to be transferred to Bikaner division, which includes Hanumangarh district.

He said his daughter had also appeared for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) this year and hoped to clear it.

