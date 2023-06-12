NIA seeks help from public in identifying individuals involved in violent protest at Indian Mission in London

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday sought the help of the general public in identifying individuals who held violent protests and attempted to vandalise the Indian High Commission in London in March this year, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials spokesperson of the agency posted links to five videos of the incident that occurred on March 19 on its Twitter handle and urged the people to provide any information regarding the persons seen in the footage to the NIA.

The agency took over the probe from the Special Cell of the Delhi Police which had registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act as it involves illegal activities carried out by certain people holding Indian nationality abroad.

Pro-Khalistani protestors tried to vandalise the Indian High Commission in London and pulled down the national flag while holding protests outside the High Commission complex on March 19. It happened a day after Punjab Police launched a crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)