UP man held for kidnapping, raping minor for a year

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly abducting a 17-year-old girl about a year ago and repeatedly raping her, police here said According to the police, a girl, a resident of Gadwar police station area, was abducted by Pankaj Kumar Bind of Singhachwar village here on June 30, 2022.

The minor, in her statement, alleged that the accused took her to Gujarat after kidnapping her and repeatedly raped her. On the basis of a complaint filed by the teen's brother, a case was registered against the accused on the charges of kidnapping, SHO Garhwar, Raj Kumar Singh said.

On Monday, police arrested the accused and recovered the victim near Singhachwar village. The SHO said after recording the minor's statement, section of rape and the POCSO Act have been added in the FIR.

