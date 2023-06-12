Left Menu

BJP woman leader killed, one arrested

A woman BJP leader was allegedly killed and her body dumped on National Highway 17 in Assams Goalpara district on Monday, police said. The body of district BJP secretary Jonali Nath was found on NH 17 in the Salpara area of the district on Monday morning following which police launched a search operation to nab the assailant, Inspector General of Police CID Devraj Upadhaya told reporters here.

PTI | Goalpara | Updated: 12-06-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 22:22 IST
BJP woman leader killed, one arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A woman BJP leader was allegedly killed and her body dumped on National Highway 17 in Assam's Goalpara district on Monday, police said. The body of district BJP secretary Jonali Nath was found on NH 17 in the Salpara area of the district on Monday morning following which police launched a search operation to nab the assailant, Inspector General of Police (CID) Devraj Upadhaya told reporters here. The accused, identified as Hasanur Islam, was nabbed from his shop in the Matia area in the afternoon, he said.

The IGP claimed that during interrogation the accused said that he was in a relationship with the woman earlier but he had got married a few months ago to another woman.

The BJP leader had confronted him and they had an argument in the car, following which she was attacked which led to her death, the IGP said. The accused then dumped her body on the national highway and fled the spot in his car, he added.

Police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased woman to Goalpara Civil Hospital for postmortem.

The accused was produced before a court which remanded him to five days police custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023