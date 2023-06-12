Two children die in wall collapse in Gujarat's Bhuj

Two minor cousins died after a wall made of mud suddenly fell on them when they were playing near it on Monday evening in Bhuj town of Gujarat's Kutch district, police said.

The deceased were identified as 6-year-old Faizana Kumbhar and her cousin Mohammad Iqbal Kumbhar (4), they said.

The incident took place at a locality on Sural Bhit Road in Bhuj town.

A partition wall between two houses collapsed on the children when they were playing near it, said inspector of the Bhuj 'B' Division police station, KC Vaghela.

''They were rushed to a hospital by their parents, but doctors declared them as brought dead. We have registered an accidental death case and started an investigation,'' said Vaghela.

