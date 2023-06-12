2 arrested, 938 gram heroin seized in Rajasthan's Kota

Two Faridabad residents were arrested and 938 gram of heroin hidden in the spare wheel of their vehicle was seized in Kota district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the duo -- identified as Pushpendra Singh and Dayakishan Sharma, both 30 years old and residents of Palgaun in Haryana's Faridabad district -- obtained the drug from a supplier in Dug in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. They were going to deliver it in Haryana when their vehicle was stopped for checking in the Ramganjmandi police station area of Kota district.

Superintendent of Police of Kota (Rural) Kavindra Singh Sagar said the seized drug, weighing 938 gram, was estimated to be worth more than Rs 1 crore in the market.

The drug was hidden in the spare wheel of the vehicle, which has been seized, the police officer said.

The two accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation was underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)