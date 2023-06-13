Maha: Sisters of woman killed by her live-in partner perform last rites of her remains
The remains of Saraswati Vaidya who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in their flat at Mira Road in Thane district of Maharashtra were handed over to her sisters on Monday who performed last rites, an official said. After postmortem and DNA analysis, the body parts of Vaidya were handed over to them on Monday, the official said.
The remains of Saraswati Vaidya who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in their flat at Mira Road in Thane district of Maharashtra were handed over to her sisters on Monday who performed last rites, an official said. The accused, Manoj Sane, had chopped Vaidya's body into several pieces using a chainsaw before pressure-cooking and roasting them last week when he was arrested, according to police. ''The remains of Vaidya were sent to state-run J J Hospital for postmortem. Her three sisters had demanded that the remains be handed to them for performing last rites. After postmortem and DNA analysis, the body parts of Vaidya were handed over to them on Monday,'' the official said. The sisters performed the last rites of Vaidya in the afternoon in Mumbai, he said.
