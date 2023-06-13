Left Menu

Mumbai: Man falls to death from building while trying to remove mattress from tree

A 35-year-old man died when he fell from a two-storey building while trying to remove a mattress from a tree on Monday afternoon in suburban Santacruz, a police official said.According to the Vakola police station official, the deceased was identified as Vijay Gupta, who resided in Hanumant Vijay building along with his family.He noticed a mattress stuck in a tree in the adjoining building and took a bamboo to remove it from atop his building, said the official.However, Gupta lost his balance and fell from the building.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2023 01:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 01:15 IST
Mumbai: Man falls to death from building while trying to remove mattress from tree
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man died when he fell from a two-storey building while trying to remove a mattress from a tree on Monday afternoon in suburban Santacruz, a police official said.

According to the Vakola police station official, the deceased was identified as Vijay Gupta, who resided in 'Hanumant Vijay' building along with his family.

He noticed a mattress stuck in a tree in the adjoining building and took a bamboo to remove it from atop his building, said the official.

However, Gupta lost his balance and fell from the building. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declare dead, he said.

An eyewitness said, "The mattress may have got stuck in the tree due to strong winds. Gupta's family members told him not to remove the mattress, but he did not listen to them. He fell from the building and received fatal head injuries." An accidental death report (ADR) was registered and further investigation was underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
2
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
3
Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

 Global
4
FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023