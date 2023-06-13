Left Menu

At least three dead, scores wounded in Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih - Ukrainian official

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 10:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 10:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

At least three people were killed and 25 injured in Russia's overnight missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih that destroyed a five-storey residential building, Serhiy Lisak, the governor of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region said on Tuesday. "There are still people under the rubble," Lisak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Four people were injured at another location in the city, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

