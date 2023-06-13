At least three dead, scores wounded in Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih - Ukrainian official

At least three people were killed and 25 injured in Russia's overnight missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih that destroyed a five-storey residential building, Serhiy Lisak, the governor of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region said on Tuesday. "There are still people under the rubble," Lisak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Four people were injured at another location in the city, he added.

